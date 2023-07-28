SHREVEPORT, La. -- Citizens who reported suspected illegal activity at a house in their neighborhood are credited with helping Shreveport police arrest six people and shut down what they called a "nuisance residence."
Patrol officers assigned to the Cedar Grove neighborhood had an eye on the house in the 800 block of Huntington Lane after receiving numerous complaints. Earlier this month, that attention led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle used in a homicide.
Days later, patrol officers contacted a 17-year-old there and found him with an AR pistol. The juvenile was released but later arrested for being in possession of the gun after the Violent Crimes Unit investigated.
Officers took note there were few adults at the house. And those who were there appeared "very young," police said.
That information, too, was passed on to the Violent Crimes Abatement Team, which launched its own investigation.
The arrests of three men and two juvenile juveniles associated with the house have happened since Wednesday. It started with a traffic stop in which one person in a car ran from officers. The person was caught and a stolen 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from the car.
Arrested were:
- Jashawn Hill, 18, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer and a probation violation stemming from an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest
- Jyrece King, 19, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a probation violation stemming from an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Reginald Harvey, 19, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
- Two juvenile females. Both were released to their parents.
“This is an example of what proactive policing, citizen involvement, and investigative follow-up can and does accomplish every day here in Shreveport," Chief Wayne Smith.