MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday.
And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated.
Meanwhile, anyone who may have come across a good deal on a gun lately should contact the sheriff's office since it's likely stolen, Chief Deputy Brad Walker said.
"Now is the opportunity. We're not going to stop. ... It's against the law to own a gun if you think it's stolen," he said.
A total of 137 firearms were stolen from three gun safes, along with countless ammunition, magazines and other items, on Sept. 23 from a home on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish. Some of the guns have been recovered.
Arrested so far in the thefts are the following and their charges:
Camron Lee Barmore, 18, of Pleasant Hill
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
- Simple burglary
- Theft ($5,000-$25,000)
- 137 counts of theft of a firearm
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Simple criminal damage to property ($1,000-$50,000
His bond was initially set on the first charge at $250,000 by the 11th Judicial District Court. Then other charges were added. Bond is pending on those so Barmore is still in jail.
Ray Lee Scott Jr., 20, of Mansfield
- Theft over $25,000
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- 137 counts of theft of a firearm
- 3 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Simple criminal damage to property ($1,000-$50,000)
No bond was set. Scott is still in jail.
Quantavious Qwinshawn McCray, 20, of Pleasant Hill
- Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000 (misdemeanor).
He was released.
15- and 16-year-old brothers from Zwolle and a 16-year-old male from Many
- Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Theft of a firearm
- Simple criminal damage to property ($1,000-$50,000)
Both are incarcerated at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta pending a later court date by the 11th Judicial District Court.
Sabine sheriff's deputies learned about the thefts after being alerted to the discovery of a truck near Coushatta that belonged to a man living on Boleyn Road. The man was working away from home at the time.
Detectives went to the man's home and found that his travel trailer and shop had been burglarized. When the man returned home, he was able to give detectives a list of serial numbers for all of his firearms that were kept in three gun safes.
The empty safes were found in the bed of the truck found in Red River Parish. Some of the stolen guns were inside the cab.
Search warrants and digital data led detectives to the suspects. Several firearms, ammunition and magazines, illegal drugs, burglary tools, cellular devices and other items were located and seized.
Walker commended the work of SPSO detectives, CID Digital Forensics Unit and Special Operations Group for their work in solving the crime. Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives and other law enforcement agencies helped as well.
Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to contact detectives Gentry or Abrahams at Sabine CID, 318-590-9475, or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.