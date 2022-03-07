WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday a state-by-state breakdown of funding for colleges and universities provided in the President’s American Rescue Plan – one of the largest one-time infusions of funding ever provided to the nation’s colleges and universities.
These funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund over the past year.
The American Rescue Plan will provide $2.7 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Six Louisiana schools will receive over $211 million dollars.
- Southern University and A&M College: $64,130,696
- Grambling State University: $48,074,370
- Southern University at New Orleans: $36,540,309
- Xavier University of Louisiana: $31,406,850
- Southern University at Shreveport ‐ Bossier City: $18,289,223
- Dillard University: $12,710,006
In East Texas:
- Jarvis Christian College: $10,982,554
- Wiley College: $9,934,742.