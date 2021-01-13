COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/13:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,227 cases,              57 deaths, 1  

Bossier               9,194 cases, 44        200 deaths,     

Caddo               19,859 cases, 6          546 deaths, 2   

Claiborne            1,117 cases, 9           38 deaths, 1

DeSoto                1,801 cases, 11         47 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,857 cases, 8           76 deaths,    

Natchitoches       2,653 cases, 13         59 deaths,  

Red River               679 cases, 9           26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,966 cases, 1           44 deaths,     

Webster              2,859 cases, 16          67 deaths, 2 

-----  

Statewide        317,336 cases           7,582 deaths

Increase              2,902                        51

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

