Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/13:
increase increase
Bienville 1,227 cases, 57 deaths, 1
Bossier 9,194 cases, 44 200 deaths,
Caddo 19,859 cases, 6 546 deaths, 2
Claiborne 1,117 cases, 9 38 deaths, 1
DeSoto 1,801 cases, 11 47 deaths,
Lincoln 2,857 cases, 8 76 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,653 cases, 13 59 deaths,
Red River 679 cases, 9 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,966 cases, 1 44 deaths,
Webster 2,859 cases, 16 67 deaths, 2
-----
Statewide 317,336 cases 7,582 deaths
Increase 2,902 51
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)