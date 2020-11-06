Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/6:
increase increase
Bienville 642 cases, 3 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,572 cases, 22 125 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,679 cases, 151 406 deaths, 2
Claiborne 621 cases, 4 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,071 cases, 2 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,745 cases, 52 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,572 cases, 13 34 deaths,
Red River 476 cases, 10 25 deaths, 1
Sabine 1,053 cases, 9 16 deaths, 1
Webster 1,546 cases, 6 42 deaths, 1
Statewide 186,695 cases 5,787 deaths
Increase 855 21
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)