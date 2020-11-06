COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/6:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 642 cases, 3            35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,572 cases, 22         125 deaths, 1    

Caddo                10,679 cases, 151        406 deaths, 2    

Claiborne               621 cases, 4             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,071 cases, 2             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,745 cases,                52 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,572 cases, 13           34 deaths,  

Red River               476 cases, 10            25 deaths, 1 

Sabine                 1,053 cases, 9             16 deaths, 1     

Webster              1,546 cases, 6              42 deaths, 1   

Statewide        186,695 cases             5,787 deaths

Increase                 855                          21

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

