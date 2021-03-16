Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/16
increase increase
Bienville 1,434 cases, 74 deaths, 1
Bossier 11,221 cases, 255 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,636 cases, 2 662 deaths, 2
Claiborne 1,265 cases, 45 deaths, 1
DeSoto 2,325 cases, 6 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,264 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,982 cases, 74 deaths,
Red River 775 cases, 30 deaths,
Sabine 2,325 cases, 4 50 deaths,
Webster 3,378 cases, 11 85 deaths, 1
----
Statewide 375,872 cases 9,162 deaths
Increase 974 22
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)