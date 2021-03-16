COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/16

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,434 cases,            74 deaths, 1    

Bossier            11,221 cases,           255 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,636 cases, 2        662 deaths, 2   

Claiborne           1,265 cases,            45 deaths, 1

DeSoto               2,325 cases, 6         62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,264 cases,            84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,982 cases,            74 deaths,  

Red River              775 cases,            30 deaths, 

Sabine                2,325 cases, 4         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,378 cases, 11       85 deaths, 1

----  

Statewide        375,872 cases           9,162 deaths

Increase                 974                        22

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
100
655
215