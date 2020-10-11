Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/12:
increase increase
Bienville 540 cases, 15 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,602 cases, 68 110 deaths,
Caddo 9,233 cases, 116 378 deaths, 5
Claiborne 567 cases, 7 23 deaths,
DeSoto 958 cases, 14 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,537 cases, 68 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,278 cases, 23 26 deaths,
Red River 372 cases, 24 deaths,
Sabine 915 cases, 15 14 deaths,
Webster 1,379 cases, 28 31 deaths, 1
Statewide 172,059 cases, 5,462 deaths
Increase 1,168 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)