COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/12:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 540 cases, 15         33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,602 cases, 68        110 deaths,   

Caddo                  9,233 cases, 116      378 deaths, 5  

Claiborne                567 cases, 7           23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    958 cases, 14         35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,537 cases, 68         48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,278 cases, 23         26 deaths,   

Red River                372 cases,              24 deaths,  

Sabine                     915 cases, 15         14 deaths,     

Webster                1,379 cases, 28        31 deaths, 1    

Statewide          172,059 cases,        5,462 deaths

Increase                1,168                       20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

77
83
94
612
193