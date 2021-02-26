Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/26:
increase increase
Bienville 1,412 cases, 2 68 deaths,
Bossier 11,098 cases, 16 243 deaths, 2
Caddo 23,389 cases, 36 648 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,255 cases, 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,299 cases, 2 58 deaths,
Lincoln 3,242 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,959 cases, 73 deaths,
Red River 776 cases, 1 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,295 cases, 48 deaths,
Webster 3,333 cases, 3 81 deaths, 1
----
Statewide 368,903 cases 8,906 deaths
Increase 898 26
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)