COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/26:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,412 cases, 2         68 deaths,     

Bossier            11,098 cases, 16      243 deaths, 2   

Caddo              23,389 cases, 36      648 deaths, 3   

Claiborne           1,255 cases,           43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,299 cases, 2        58 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,242 cases,           84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,959 cases,           73 deaths, 

Red River              776 cases, 1        29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,295 cases,           48 deaths,     

Webster              3,333 cases, 3        81 deaths, 1

----  

Statewide        368,903 cases           8,906 deaths

Increase                 898                        26

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

