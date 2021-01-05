COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/5:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,145 cases, 24          54 deaths, 2 

Bossier               8,445 cases, 97        191 deaths, 1    

Caddo               18,275 cases, 288      511 deaths,     

Claiborne            1,003 cases, 47         34 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,684 cases, 19         46 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,739 cases, 23         75 deaths, 3    

Natchitoches       2,509 cases, 22         56 deaths,  

Red River               654 cases, 4           26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,829 cases, 48         41 deaths,   

Webster              2,618 cases, 76         63 deaths,

-----  

Statewide        295,825 cases           7,241 deaths

Increase              4,454                        50

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

