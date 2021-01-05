Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/5:
increase increase
Bienville 1,145 cases, 24 54 deaths, 2
Bossier 8,445 cases, 97 191 deaths, 1
Caddo 18,275 cases, 288 511 deaths,
Claiborne 1,003 cases, 47 34 deaths,
DeSoto 1,684 cases, 19 46 deaths,
Lincoln 2,739 cases, 23 75 deaths, 3
Natchitoches 2,509 cases, 22 56 deaths,
Red River 654 cases, 4 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,829 cases, 48 41 deaths,
Webster 2,618 cases, 76 63 deaths,
-----
Statewide 295,825 cases 7,241 deaths
Increase 4,454 50
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)