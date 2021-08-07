SHREVEPORT, La. - A major accident shut down I-20 west just after two this morning and had nearly 30 units on the scene at one point.
According to police on scene there were six vehicles involved, four motorcycles, a truck, and a Toyota Solara.
Police were responding to an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road along I-20 just after two when before police arrived, the Solara hit the abandoned truck and four motorcyclists were caught in the aftermath.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get two people out of the Solara.
Police said that three people have died at the scene, two motorcyclists and one passenger in the Solara.
One other motorcyclist was left in critical condition -- the driver and another passenger in the Solara are in critical condition.
All have been taken to Ochsner LSU.
KTBS will continue to update the story as more information comes in.