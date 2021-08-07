SHREVEPORT, La. - A major accident shut down I-20 just after two this morning had nearly 30 units on the scene at one point.
According to police on scene there were six vehicles involved, four motorcycles, a truck, and a Toyota Solara.
Police were responding to an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road along I-20 just after two when before police arrived, the Solara hit the abandoned truck and four motorcyclists were caught in the aftermath.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get two people out of the Solara.
Two people have died and multiple people have been taken to Ochsner LSU with unknown conditions.