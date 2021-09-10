BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports there have been seven cases of the West Nile virus reported in humans in the week that ended Sept. 4.
The cases were in the following parishes: Beauregard, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans, Ouachita, and St. Tammany parishes.
The West Nile virus is most commonly spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Officials say the number of human West Nile cases so far this year is like the past two years, they are noticing more positive mosquito pools in July and August than in recent years.
You can see the West Nile surveillance updates on LDH’s website here.