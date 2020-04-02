TEXARKANA, Ark. - There are currently seven COVID-19 cases in Miller County, Ark.
County leaders said one of those cases is a courthouse employee.
Over the next couple of days, Judge Cathy Harrison says the courthouse will be closed for cleaning. After that, it will still be closed to the public, but some staff will be allowed back inside.
Harrison said they're following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of courthouse employees and the public. Starting Monday, she said the courthouse offices and phones will be manned but with a reduced staff.
"There's no public access, but you can set up an appointment and that office will meet you at the door. It will be business as usual. You just can't come inside the courthouse," said Harrison.
Harrison, Mayor Allen Brown and OEM Director Joe Bennett hosted a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Bi-State Justice Training Center.
"You need to pay attention to us. This is no joke. We're in a serious situation. Everyone has to cooperate by staying at home and only leaving out of necessity," said Bennett.
A drive-thru testing center will be open Monday at the Lansdale Family Clinic in Texarkana, Ark. The site will be available for all area residents, and they'll have about 500 tests available at the clinic.
Health officials are requesting that those who want to be tested take an online self-screening test before driving to the site. Also, each person needs to have an ID and insurance card.
So far, more than 8,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the state of Arkansas.