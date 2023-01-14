SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit Saturday evening.
Just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday. The driver led officers on a chase that ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a Ford Mustang at Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officers recovered five weapons from within the vehicle, three handguns (one that was stolen Friday morning in a vehicle burglary) and two AR rifles (one was stolen in November). The weapons were loaded. All the suspects were juveniles between the ages of 14-17. They were all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries then booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Each were each charged with one count of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, juveniles in possession of handguns, and the driver was charged with hit and run and negligent injury.
In 2021 Shreveport saw an unprecedented number of homicides. In 2022 there was a drastic decrease in homicides due largely to proactive policing measures that were implemented. Many of the homicides were committed at the hands of individuals armed with illegal weapons that used vehicles, many that were stolen, to commit these crimes.