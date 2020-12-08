MINDEN, La. — Minden police opened an investigation today into the death of an infant, after a 7-month-old baby girl was found dead Tuesday inside a local motel, where the parents were reportedly staying.
Authorities arrived at room 132 at Minden Motel, located in the 1200 block of Shreveport Road around 1:30 p.m. in response to a 911 report of an unresponsive infant. According to sources, the baby was deceased and lying on a motel room bed when police arrived.
The infant’s body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. to undergo an autopsy.
Messages to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story.