SHREVEPORT, La- A 7 month pregnant woman was hospitalized after a hit and run on Sunday morning.
SPD told KTBS that the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of East Gregg Street.
A pregnant woman was putting her two kids into her Nissan when a silver Honda swiped her car. A witness followed the driver of the Honda and eventually found the car parked at a driveway on Victory Drive.
The witness called the police, and shortly after the driver was arrested. Police believe intoxication is a factor in this hit and run.
The pregnant woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.