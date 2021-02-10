Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/10:
Bienville 1,375 cases, 65 deaths,
Bossier 10,797 cases, 5 234 deaths, 4
Caddo 22,920 cases, 15 620 deaths, 2
Claiborne 1,234 cases, 9 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,250 cases, 3 57 deaths,
Lincoln 3,210 cases, 5 81 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,914 cases, 70 deaths,
Red River 763 cases, 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,223 cases, 2 47 deaths,
Webster 3,252 cases, 7 deaths, 1
Statewide 359,179 cases 8,594 deaths
Increase 337 50
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)