COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/10:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,375 cases,             65 deaths,    

Bossier            10,797 cases, 5         234 deaths, 4   

Caddo              22,920 cases, 15       620 deaths, 2   

Claiborne           1,234 cases, 9          43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,250 cases, 3          57 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,210 cases, 5          81 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,914 cases,            70 deaths, 

Red River              763 cases,             29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,223 cases, 2          47 deaths,     

Webster              3,252 cases,              7 deaths, 1 

----  

Statewide        359,179 cases           8,594 deaths

Increase                 337                        50

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

