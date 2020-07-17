COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/17:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,798 cases,   117   255 deaths  3   

Bossier                 1,474 cases,     42     43 deaths  2

Webster                  601 cases,     25     12 deaths  

Claiborne                161 cases,       2     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    474 cases,       6     21 deaths  

Bienville                  284 cases,       6     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    482 cases,       9     19 deaths

Red River                118 cases,       6      9 deaths   

Sabine                     274 cases      13      3 deaths   2

Natchitoches           466 cases,     12     14 deaths  

Statewide           88,590 cases,         3,399 deaths

Increase               2,179                       24

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

