The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/17:
increase increase
Caddo 4,798 cases, 117 255 deaths 3
Bossier 1,474 cases, 42 43 deaths 2
Webster 601 cases, 25 12 deaths
Claiborne 161 cases, 2 10 deaths
DeSoto 474 cases, 6 21 deaths
Bienville 284 cases, 6 28 deaths
Lincoln 482 cases, 9 19 deaths
Red River 118 cases, 6 9 deaths
Sabine 274 cases 13 3 deaths 2
Natchitoches 466 cases, 12 14 deaths
Statewide 88,590 cases, 3,399 deaths
Increase 2,179 24
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)