Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/9:
Bienville 858 cases, 9 35 deaths,
Bossier 6,598 cases, 83 156 deaths, 3
Caddo 14,536 cases, 95 458 deaths, 2
Claiborne 761 cases, 14 31 deaths,
DeSoto 1,362 cases, 21 39 deaths,
Lincoln 2,403 cases, 15 59 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,149 cases, 26 49 deaths,
Red River 588 cases, 2 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,519 cases, 24 30 deaths, 2
Webster 2,044 cases, 55 deaths,
Statewide 241,348 cases 6,393 deaths
Increase 4,339 32
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)