COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/9:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 858 cases, 9           35 deaths, 

Bossier                6,598 cases, 83        156 deaths, 3    

Caddo                14,536 cases, 95        458 deaths, 2   

Claiborne               761 cases, 14          31 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,362 cases, 21          39 deaths,    

Lincoln                2,403 cases, 15          59 deaths,    

Natchitoches       2,149 cases, 26          49 deaths, 

Red River               588 cases, 2            25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,519 cases, 24          30 deaths, 2  

Webster              2,044 cases,               55 deaths, 

Statewide        241,348 cases           6,393 deaths

Increase              4,339                        32

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
98
638
206