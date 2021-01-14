COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/14:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,239 cases, 12         58 deaths, 1  

Bossier               9,274 cases, 80        201 deaths, 1    

Caddo               20,005 cases, 146      547 deaths, 1   

Claiborne            1,125 cases, 8           38 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,818 cases, 17         47 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,878 cases, 21         77 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches       2,669 cases, 16         61 deaths, 2 

Red River               679 cases,              26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,966 cases, 17         44 deaths,     

Webster              2,889 cases, 30          68 deaths, 1 

-----  

Statewide        320,462 cases           7,631 deaths

Increase              5,318                        58

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

