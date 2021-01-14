Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/14:
Bienville 1,239 cases, 12 58 deaths, 1
Bossier 9,274 cases, 80 201 deaths, 1
Caddo 20,005 cases, 146 547 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,125 cases, 8 38 deaths,
DeSoto 1,818 cases, 17 47 deaths,
Lincoln 2,878 cases, 21 77 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,669 cases, 16 61 deaths, 2
Red River 679 cases, 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,966 cases, 17 44 deaths,
Webster 2,889 cases, 30 68 deaths, 1
-----
Statewide 320,462 cases 7,631 deaths
Increase 5,318 58
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)