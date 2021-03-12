Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/12
increase increase
Bienville 1,430 cases, 73 deaths, 1
Bossier 11,211 cases, 26 254 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,596 cases, 4 660 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,263 cases, 4 44 deaths,
DeSoto 2,314 cases, 4 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,266 cases, 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,981 cases, 9 74 deaths,
Red River 778 cases, 4 30 deaths, 1
Sabine 2,322 cases, 5 50 deaths,
Webster 3,361 cases, 3 84 deaths, 1
----
Statewide 374,421 cases 9,122 deaths
Increase 528 33
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)