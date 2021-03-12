COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/12

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,430 cases,            73 deaths, 1   

Bossier            11,211 cases, 26      254 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,596 cases, 4        660 deaths, 3   

Claiborne           1,263 cases, 4         44 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,314 cases, 4         62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,266 cases,            84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,981 cases, 9         74 deaths,  

Red River              778 cases, 4         30 deaths, 1

Sabine                2,322 cases, 5         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,361 cases, 3         84 deaths, 1

----  

Statewide        374,421 cases           9,122 deaths

Increase                 528                        33

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
100
655
215