COVID-19

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/19:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  401 cases, 1       30 deaths,

Bossier                 2,499 cases, 11      85 deaths, 1  

Caddo                   7,012 cases, 32    304 deaths, 

Claiborne                 308 cases, 1       12 deaths, 

DeSoto                     787 cases, 4       29 deaths, 1    

Lincoln                     867 cases, 10     39 deaths, 3  

Natchitoches            853 cases, 2      19 deaths, 

Red River                 297 cases, 1       17 deaths, 1  

Sabine                      708 cases, 5      12 deaths,   

Webster                   960 cases, 5       18 deaths, 1   

Statewide          139,903 cases,     4,468 deaths

Increase                  778                     37

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

