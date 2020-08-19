RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/19:

Bienville 401 cases, 1 30 deaths,
Bossier 2,499 cases, 11 85 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,012 cases, 32 304 deaths,
Claiborne 308 cases, 1 12 deaths,
DeSoto 787 cases, 4 29 deaths, 1
Lincoln 867 cases, 10 39 deaths, 3
Natchitoches 853 cases, 2 19 deaths,
Red River 297 cases, 1 17 deaths, 1
Sabine 708 cases, 5 12 deaths,
Webster 960 cases, 5 18 deaths, 1
Statewide 139,903 cases, 4,468 deaths
Increase 778 37
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)