Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/22
increase increase
Bienville 1,435 cases, 9 75 deaths,
Bossier 11,250 cases, 2 257 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,697 cases, 42 670 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,263 cases 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,324 cases, 63 deaths, 1
Lincoln 3,278 cases, 4 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,991 cases, 4 74 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,340 cases, 9 50 deaths,
Webster 3,374 cases, 4 87 deaths, 2
----
Statewide 377,618 cases 9,225 deaths
Increase 1,334 42
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)