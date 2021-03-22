COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/22

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,435 cases, 9         75 deaths,     

Bossier            11,250 cases, 2        257 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,697 cases, 42      670 deaths, 3   

Claiborne           1,263 cases             45 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,324 cases,            63 deaths, 1      

Lincoln               3,278 cases, 4         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,991 cases, 4         74 deaths,  

Red River              777 cases,            31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,340 cases, 9         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,374 cases, 4         87 deaths, 2

----  

Statewide        377,618 cases        9,225 deaths

Increase              1,334                     42

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

