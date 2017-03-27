Nora Farrell
St. Louis, Missouri -- St. Louis City Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Palm and Geraldine where seven people were shot including a 15-year-old who was killed and an 8 year-old who was critically wounded.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found several shooting victims.
According to police, there was a large group of people gathering outside when a suspect(s) walked up, fired shots into the crowd, and fled the scene. Investigators believe there are three suspects.
The 8-year-old child was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital in critical, unstable condition. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The other five victims who were injured range in age from 17-40 years old. Investigators said some of the victims are not cooperating with police.
"When you don't have cooperative witnesses it's hard to thoroughly investigate because we need them to help us find the people responsible for the shooting to tell us what occurred," said Lt. John Green.
At this time, investigators do not know what led up to the shooting and said there was no known altercation.
KMOV
