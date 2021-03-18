SHREVEPORT, La. - A 70-year-old Caddo Parish man, who was taken into custody after he became upset while sheriff’s deputies searched his property for a fugitive, collapsed and died as he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle on Thursday.
Caddo sheriff's deputies did not disclose how much physical force was used against William Walls, who was talking to a deputy when authorities say he had a “medical emergency.”
The fugitive deputies were looking for turned out not to be on the property but Walls’ son, who had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest, was there and was apprehended.
The incident began about 7:20 a.m. Thursday at property off Pecan Road in far southwest Caddo Parish.
Sheriff’s deputies said they went there looking to arrest Chad Deloach, 38, of Keithville, who was wanted on a warrant charging him with theft.
Deputies said they went to a mobile home looking for Deloach but he was not there. Walls then came out of another mobile home on the property, talked with deputies and gave them permission to search his mobile home.
Walls was cooperative initially, authorities said, but the situation deteriorated when Walls wanted to go back inside his mobile home.
Walls was taken away, handcuffed and placed in a patrol unit while deputies continued to search for the fugitive.
Deputies returned to the patrol unit and were talking to Walls when he collapsed, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a statement. Deputies did CPR until an ambulance arrived and took Walls to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not provide details on whether there was physical resistance from Walls or how much force deputies used in handcuffing him. An autopsy will be done by the Caddo coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.
The case will go to the Caddo Parish grand jury for review.
Prator did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would turn the investigation over to State Police or have his office continue to investigate.
Walls' son, 43-year-old Brian Walls, was arrested on a warrant charging him with being an in-state fugitive, which usually indicates a probation violation. Prator did not say where Brian Walls was located when he was arrested.
Brian Walls has a lengthy crime past dating back to 1999 with at least 15 arrests, court records show.