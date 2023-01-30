SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department Violent Crime Abatement Team partnered this month with multiple Shreveport police officers, Shreveport city marshals and ATF agents to combat violent crimes in areas of Shreveport.
The operation resulted in eight arrests on felony crimes.
The offenders and their crimes are listed below:
- Jerrion Griffin, 20, possession of a stolen firearm
- Akchanel Bush, 35, pandering
- Akilia Merriett, 35, prostitution and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Omari James, 25, warrant from juvenile court.
- Lajonicka Sharp, 21, warrant from Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
- Torri Pierce, 28, possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute
- Michael Stewart, 26, possession of Schedule I CDS and a warrant for domestic violence, aggravated assault and burglary
- 17-year-old juvenile, warrant for burglary.
This operation also utilized the Real Time Crime Center to further investigations resulting in the seizures of MDMA, 56 grams of marijuana and a stolen 9mm semi-auto handgun.