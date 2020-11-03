Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/3:
Bienville 633 cases, 5 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,446 cases, 45 123 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,469 cases, 99 402 deaths, 6
Claiborne 621 cases, 7 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,054 cases, 9 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,731 cases, 30 52 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,536 cases, 20 32 deaths,
Red River 463 cases, 2 24 deaths,
Sabine 1,035 cases, 15 15 deaths,
Webster 1,530 cases, 32 41 deaths,
Statewide 184,769 cases 5,737 deaths
Increase 1,150 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)