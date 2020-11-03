COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/3:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 633 cases, 5            35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,446 cases, 45         123 deaths, 1    

Caddo                10,469 cases, 99         402 deaths, 6    

Claiborne               621 cases, 7             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,054 cases, 9             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,731 cases, 30           52 deaths, 1    

Natchitoches       1,536 cases, 20           32 deaths,  

Red River               463 cases, 2             24 deaths,  

Sabine                 1,035 cases, 15           15 deaths,     

Webster               1,530 cases, 32           41 deaths,    

Statewide         184,769 cases            5,737 deaths

Increase               1,150                         17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

80
85
95
623
201