The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/24

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,469 cases,   112   264 deaths   1  

Bossier                 1,776 cases,     34     58 deaths   5  

Webster                  745 cases,     12     12 deaths  

Claiborne                189 cases,       3     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    552 cases,     12     23 deaths    

Bienville                  339 cases,      6      28 deaths  

Lincoln                    610 cases,     39     22 deaths   2  

Red River                141 cases,     21       9 deaths   

Sabine                     432 cases        9      4 deaths  

Natchitoches           586 cases,     24     15 deaths    

Statewide         103,734 cases,         3,603 deaths

Increase                2,084                      29   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

