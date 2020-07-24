The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/24
increase increase
Caddo 5,469 cases, 112 264 deaths 1
Bossier 1,776 cases, 34 58 deaths 5
Webster 745 cases, 12 12 deaths
Claiborne 189 cases, 3 10 deaths
DeSoto 552 cases, 12 23 deaths
Bienville 339 cases, 6 28 deaths
Lincoln 610 cases, 39 22 deaths 2
Red River 141 cases, 21 9 deaths
Sabine 432 cases 9 4 deaths
Natchitoches 586 cases, 24 15 deaths
Statewide 103,734 cases, 3,603 deaths
Increase 2,084 29
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)