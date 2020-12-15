COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/15:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 968 cases, 7            38 deaths, 3 

Bossier                6,927 cases, 59         163 deaths,     

Caddo                15,122 cases, 108       464 deaths, 3   

Claiborne               818 cases, 26           31 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,420 cases, 8            40 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,498 cases, 17           61 deaths,   

Natchitoches       2,212 cases, 16           51 deaths,  

Red River               600 cases, 5             26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,629 cases, 30           36 deaths, 2  

Webster               2,151 cases, 21          56 deaths,  

Statewide         252,459 cases           6,577 deaths

Increase               2,617                        50

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

