Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/15:
increase increase
Bienville 968 cases, 7 38 deaths, 3
Bossier 6,927 cases, 59 163 deaths,
Caddo 15,122 cases, 108 464 deaths, 3
Claiborne 818 cases, 26 31 deaths,
DeSoto 1,420 cases, 8 40 deaths,
Lincoln 2,498 cases, 17 61 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,212 cases, 16 51 deaths,
Red River 600 cases, 5 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,629 cases, 30 36 deaths, 2
Webster 2,151 cases, 21 56 deaths,
Statewide 252,459 cases 6,577 deaths
Increase 2,617 50
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)