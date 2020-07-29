The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/29
increase increase
Caddo 5,933 cases, 124 267 deaths 1
Bossier 1,978 cases, 52 64 deaths 4
Webster 791 cases, 19 13 deaths 1
Claiborne 208 cases, 7 10 deaths
DeSoto 601 cases, 11 24 deaths
Bienville 345 cases, 5 29 deaths
Lincoln 622 cases, 20 24 deaths
Red River 171 cases, 2 9 deaths
Sabine 497 cases, 23 7 deaths 1
Natchitoches 648 cases, 40 16 deaths 1
Statewide 112,773 cases, 3,769 deaths
Increase 1,735 69
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)