COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/29

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,933 cases,  124   267 deaths   1   

Bossier                 1,978 cases,    52     64 deaths   4 

Webster                  791 cases,    19     13 deaths   1 

Claiborne                208 cases,      7     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    601 cases,    11     24 deaths     

Bienville                  345 cases,     5      29 deaths   

Lincoln                    622 cases,    20     24 deaths      

Red River                171 cases,     2        9 deaths   

Sabine                     497 cases,    23       7 deaths   1

Natchitoches           648 cases,    40     16 deaths   1   

Statewide         112,773 cases,         3,769 deaths

Increase               1,735                       69   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

