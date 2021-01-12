Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/12:
Bienville 1,230 cases, 8 56 deaths,
Bossier 9,150 cases, 88 200 deaths,
Caddo 19,859 cases, 167 544 deaths, 6
Claiborne 1,108 cases, 18 37 deaths, 1
DeSoto 1,790 cases, 17 47 deaths,
Lincoln 2,849 cases, 13 76 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,653 cases, 8 59 deaths,
Red River 670 cases, 4 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,965 cases, 15 44 deaths, 1
Webster 2,843 cases, 35 65 deaths,
Statewide 315,582 cases 7,536 deaths
Increase 4,673 53
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)