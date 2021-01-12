COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/12:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,230 cases, 8           56 deaths,  

Bossier               9,150 cases, 88        200 deaths,     

Caddo               19,859 cases, 167      544 deaths, 6   

Claiborne            1,108 cases, 18         37 deaths, 1

DeSoto                1,790 cases, 17         47 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,849 cases, 13         76 deaths,    

Natchitoches       2,653 cases, 8           59 deaths,  

Red River               670 cases, 4           26 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,965 cases, 15         44 deaths, 1    

Webster              2,843 cases, 35          65 deaths, 

-----  

Statewide        315,582 cases           7,536 deaths

Increase              4,673                        53

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

