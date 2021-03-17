COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/17

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,438 cases, 4         75 deaths, 1    

Bossier            11,236 cases, 15      255 deaths, 1  

Caddo              23,656 cases, 20      667 deaths, 5   

Claiborne           1,263 cases,            45 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,322 cases,            62 deaths,      

Lincoln               3,267 cases, 3         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,981cases,            74 deaths,  

Red River              778 cases, 3         31 deaths, 1 

Sabine                2,328 cases, 3         50 deaths,      

Webster              3,369 cases,           85 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        376,152 cases           9,184 deaths

Increase                 447                        30

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

