Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/17
increase increase
Bienville 1,438 cases, 4 75 deaths, 1
Bossier 11,236 cases, 15 255 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,656 cases, 20 667 deaths, 5
Claiborne 1,263 cases, 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,322 cases, 62 deaths,
Lincoln 3,267 cases, 3 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,981cases, 74 deaths,
Red River 778 cases, 3 31 deaths, 1
Sabine 2,328 cases, 3 50 deaths,
Webster 3,369 cases, 85 deaths,
----
Statewide 376,152 cases 9,184 deaths
Increase 447 30
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)