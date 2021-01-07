COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/7:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,177 cases, 16         54 deaths,  

Bossier               8,659 cases, 73       194 deaths, 1    

Caddo               18,760 cases, 274      515 deaths, 4    

Claiborne            1,067 cases, 14         35 deaths, 1

DeSoto                1,723 cases, 17         46 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,792 cases, 25         76 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches       2,563 cases, 54         56 deaths,  

Red River               660 cases, 3           26 deaths, 

Sabine                1,918 cases, 31          42 deaths,    

Webster              2,697 cases, 46          64 deaths, 1

-----  

Statewide        303,889 cases           7,319 deaths

Increase              4,526                        47

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

82
89
98
643
210