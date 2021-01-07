Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/7:
Bienville 1,177 cases, 16 54 deaths,
Bossier 8,659 cases, 73 194 deaths, 1
Caddo 18,760 cases, 274 515 deaths, 4
Claiborne 1,067 cases, 14 35 deaths, 1
DeSoto 1,723 cases, 17 46 deaths,
Lincoln 2,792 cases, 25 76 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,563 cases, 54 56 deaths,
Red River 660 cases, 3 26 deaths,
Sabine 1,918 cases, 31 42 deaths,
Webster 2,697 cases, 46 64 deaths, 1
Statewide 303,889 cases 7,319 deaths
Increase 4,526 47
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)