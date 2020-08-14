SHREVEPORT, La - Police Chief Ben Raymond administered the oath of office to eight new Shreveport police officers and one Shreveport firefighter during a ceremony held at Riverview Hall Friday morning.
Mayor Ardrian Perkins and Raymond spoke to the graduates and gave them words of encouragement and advice to take with them, as they embark on this new journey.
The new officers are Joseph Alvarado, Donald Ray Bradford Jr., Christopher Brandon Davidson, Nathaniel Keith Davis, Jermaine Cortez Marshall, Z’Jaybryun Ja’Vae MsNeil, Kristen Alis Moses and D’Anntionnette Latasha Ross.
Alvarado, McNeil, Davidson and Lawrence Bunton were recognized as pistol experts. Each of those officers scored 114 or above out of 120 possible points
Firefighter Bunton was honored as the police academy’s top graduate with an overall score of 99.5% out of 100% possible points. Additionally, Bunton received the Marksman Award, Academic Award, and Physical Fitness Award.