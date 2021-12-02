SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Shreveport high-ranking Shreveport police officer fired last month after allegedly being caught in a sex act while on the job wants to be the city’s next police chief.
Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell’s application for police chief was approved on a 6 to 3 vote Thursday morning during a special meeting of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. His application was singled out because some board members felt it lacked sufficient information to meet supervisory requirements.
The complete list of applicants includes:
- Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department
- Jason Frazier, Shreveport Police Department
- Marcus Hines, Shreveport Police Department
- Marcus Mitchell, former Shreveport Police Department
- Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department
- Michael Tyler, Shreveport Police Department
- Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department
- Samuel Wyatt, former Bossier Police Department.
The board also Thursday approved a list of 20 applicants for fire chief, with an additional application still under review. KTBS has requested the list of applicants.
The police and fire chief positions were vacated within the past few months. Former Police Chief Ben Raymond announced his resignation in late August at the request of Perkins. He took leave through November then returned to SPD at the rank of sergeant. Assistant Chief Wayne Smith is serving as substitute chief until a replacement is named.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton announced his retirement in September. He’s since taken a private sector job. Chief J.P. Lane is serving in the interim.
Police chief hopefuls will take their tests in two parts on Dec. 9. The fire chief exam is set for Jan. 13.
This is not Mitchell’s first time to apply for police chief. He did in 2019, but his application was rejected because he did not demonstrate he had enough administrative experience, board member Brian Hollins reminded the board Thursday.
However, since that time Mitchell served as an administrative assistant, which gives him the supervisory experience necessary for the police chief’s job. “He meets what’s needed to take the test,” Hollins.
But that’s not what bothered board member Sgt. Shannon Hicks. She reviewed all applications and found that Mitchell did not include documentation to support his position that he was a sergeant in the military, she said.
Hicks, who is active military, said Mitchell included certifications that were not signed. She said he didn’t have official documentation showing he was an E5 and had the time and grade as a supervisor for that position.
“I stand by that,” she said, denying claims of a “witch hunt” in regards to Mitchell’s application.
Board member Brian Watson Sr., a fire training officer, said he also looked at Mitchell’s documentation and found a couple of military certificates where he showed he was promoted to sergeant. One was stamped, the other was not.
Board member Henry Walker said when the omission was found, Mitchell was called in and given a chance to clarify the information. But there was “no effort or showing that he’d ever been a sergeant even though he said so,” Walker said. “If there is a hole in his record, he should cure it.”
Walker complimented Hicks, with her military background, who was able to understand Mitchell’s military records.
Board chairman Lt. Michael Carter disagreed with Hicks and cautioned the board on singling out one person’s qualifications when according to him there were two others with lesser qualifications who were approved to take the test.
The other two applicants are Hines and Frazier. Hicks said Frazier took the test during the last testing period. His position as command over communications gives him that administrative experience, she said.
Hines’ former position as public information officer also put him in an administrative role, which is backed up in his documentation, Hicks said.
Walker initially made the motion not to advance Mitchell for testing. But after the discussion, he withdrew that motion. He, Hicks and board member Deidra Robertson still voted against allowing Mitchell to test.
Substitute Chief Smith placed Mitchell on administrative leave in early November for what was called policy violations. He was fired Nov. 12 following an administrative investigation.
Sources told KTBS Mitchell and investigator Peggie Elzie were caught engaging in a sex act inside a SPD office. Elzie was fired last week.
Both went before the civil service board. Mitchell told the board a witness had recanted her statement.