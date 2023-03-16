BATON ROUGE, La. - Nine insurers have applied for a total of $62 million in grants from a revived program that will allow insurance companies who agree to write business in Louisiana to receive direct subsidies from the state, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Tuesday.
It’s unclear how many of the companies will be approved, but the degree of interest exceeds the $45 million provided by the Legislature during the special session.
Donelon Tuesday that he plans to ask state lawmakers for an additional $17 million during the regular session that begins in April.
Eight of the nine applicants are already doing business in the state, Donelon said, but in order to get grant money, they’ll have to expand their book of business.
“The round one application period was more (successful) than I hoped for,” Donelon said. He later added: “If all goes well, they should be able to begin writing new policies as soon as next month.”
The Louisiana Department of Insurance is expected to conduct rigorous reviews of each company's financial condition. Donelon said if the insurers pass the department’s review, auditors will recommend them for approval by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which could happen as soon as this Friday.
