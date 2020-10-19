Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/19:
increase increase
Bienville 563 cases, 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,909 cases, 15 116 deaths, 1
Caddo 9,670 cases, 21 387 deaths, 2
Claiborne 586 cases, 24 deaths,
DeSoto 991 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,602 cases, 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,381 cases, 4 26 deaths,
Red River 401 cases, 24 deaths,
Sabine 945 cases, 2 14 deaths,
Webster 1,418 cases, 1 37 deaths,
Statewide 175,982 cases 5,566 deaths
Increase 202 16
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)