Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/11:
increase increase
Bienville 1,374 cases, 66 deaths, 1
Bossier 10,884 cases, 87 234 deaths,
Caddo 23,038 cases, 118 624 deaths, 4
Claiborne 1,234 cases, 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,264 cases, 14 57 deaths,
Lincoln 3,217 cases, 7 82 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 2,922 cases, 8 71 deaths, 1
Red River 765 cases, 2 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,241 cases, 18 47 deaths,
Webster 3,275 cases, 23 78 deaths, 2
----
Statewide 361,038 cases 8,617 deaths
Increase 2,739 27
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)