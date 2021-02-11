COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/11:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,374 cases,             66 deaths, 1    

Bossier            10,884 cases, 87        234 deaths,    

Caddo              23,038 cases, 118      624 deaths, 4   

Claiborne           1,234 cases,              43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,264 cases, 14         57 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,217 cases, 7           82 deaths, 1 

Natchitoches      2,922 cases, 8           71 deaths, 1

Red River              765 cases, 2           29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,241 cases, 18         47 deaths,     

Webster              3,275 cases, 23         78 deaths, 2 

----  

Statewide        361,038 cases           8,617 deaths

Increase              2,739                        27

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

