COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/26:

* Case figures updated for Bossier Parish

                                              increase            increase

Bienville             1,341 cases, 1          62 deaths, 1   

Bossier           *  9,284 cases, 72       219 deaths, 1   

Caddo              21,578 cases, 110      584 deaths, 7   

Claiborne           1,184 cases, 1          41 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,081 cases, 25        50 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,083 cases, 26        80 deaths,   

Natchitoches      2,825 cases, 12        68 deaths, 

Red River              713 cases, 9          26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,104 cases, 14        45 deaths,     

Webster              3,074 cases, 26       73 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        341,211 cases           8,090 deaths

Increase              2,654                        31

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

