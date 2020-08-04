The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/5
increase increase
Bienville 359 cases, 5 30 deaths
Bossier 2,275 cases, 83 5 deaths 2
Caddo 6,516 cases, 192 286 deaths 5
Claiborne 237 cases, 10 11 deaths
DeSoto 696 cases, 21 26 deaths 2
Lincoln 744 cases, 24 deaths
Natchitoches 737 cases, 21 17 deaths
Red River 209 cases, 17 11 deaths
Sabine 605 cases, 20 10 deaths
Webster 855 cases, 15 13 deaths
Statewide 125,943 cases, 3,978 deaths
Increase 1,482 41
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)