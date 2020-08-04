COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/5

                                           increase           increase

Bienville                  359 cases,      5     30 deaths

Bossier                 2,275 cases,     83      5 deaths   2  

Caddo                   6,516 cases,   192   286 deaths  5

Claiborne                237 cases,     10     11 deaths   

DeSoto                    696 cases,     21     26 deaths  2   

Lincoln                    744 cases,              24 deaths        

Natchitoches           737 cases,     21     17 deaths

Red River                209 cases,     17      11 deaths    

Sabine                     605 cases,     20     10 deaths 

Webster                  855 cases,     15      13 deaths    

Statewide         125,943 cases,         3,978 deaths

Increase               1,482                       41   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

