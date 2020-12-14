COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/14:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 961 cases, 18           35 deaths, 

Bossier                6,868 cases, 11         163 deaths, 6    

Caddo                15,014 cases, 35         461 deaths, 1   

Claiborne               792 cases,                31 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,412 cases, 12           40 deaths,     

Lincoln                2,481 cases, 6             61 deaths,   

Natchitoches       2,196 cases,               52 deaths, 1 

Red River               595 cases,               26 deaths, 1

Sabine                 1,599 cases, 5            34 deaths,   

Webster               2,130 cases, 2            56 deaths,  

Statewide         250,292 cases           6,535 deaths

Increase               1,022                        27

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

