Nine people in St. Tammany Parish were taken to the hospital overnight due to carbon monoxide poisoning from generator use after Hurricane Ida, authorities said Tuesday morning.
Their conditions were not immediately available from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.
The generator was being used in the garage, but authorities did not release any other details.
Fire officials also said someone elsewhere in the parish was flash burned while refueling a generator. They urged caution while using portable generators until power is restored.