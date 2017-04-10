A 9-year old girl from Shreveport's Southfield School has memorized 3,715 digits of pi. Adriana Martin recently broke the world record for memorizing the most digits of pi in the 9-year-old and 4th grade category.
Among all contestants of all ages - she also placed 50th in the world, and 12th in the U.S. in the annual Pi Day competition.
Her teacher says it took almost three hours for her to write down all the digits she memorized.
Martin started memorizing pi at age 5.
"They gave us a sheet. My parents wanted me to memorize 20. But I memorized 20 so we tried another 20 and we just kept going. I learned 120 in kindergarten," said the 4th grader.
"She's a great student. She's very bright. She's always willing to participate. She's always got her hand raised. She's a joy to teach," said Kay Batte, Martin's Math teacher.
Her parents and teachers are all very proud of her. Adriana Martin says it's difficult but she enjoys winning the competitions.