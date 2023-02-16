SHREVEPORT, La._ Louisiana State Police released the 911 call that happened before the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley.
Bagley's wife called the police on February 3rd saying that he was making threats toward her.
When police responded to that call, Bagley ran away-jumping off the balcony and leading police on a chase at Villa Norte Apartments.
Officer Alexander Tyler caught up with Bagley near the entrance of the apartment and shot him once in the chest.
Alonzo Bagley died from that shooting.
Officer Tyler has been charged with negligent homicide.