SARASOTA, Fla. - In less than two weeks, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is coming to Bossier.
KTBS 3’s Brittany Breeding got to fly down to Sarasota, Fla. to get a behind the scenes look at all the action.
Since 1967, Feld Entertainment has owned Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey.
“And then in 2012 Feld bought the facility out of bankruptcy for about $8 million and we spent $25 million to renovate the facility,” said a tour guide.
Since 2013, the magic behind the scenes, not only for the circus but for their other productions including Monster Jam, has been created in Sarasota.
KTBS 3 News got a peek at the 600,000 square-foot facility. It hosts a gigantic costume room, filled to the brim with all the costumes for every performance they’ve had, and a room where they create gigantic monster trucks for Monster Jam.
“Everything is built in this facility now,” said a tour guide.
Of course, in the heart of the facility is the studio where they rehearse and bring the shows to life. While considering running away to join the circus, Brittany got to test out her skills on the low-wire, a balance board, and even the unicycle
All the pieces of equipment have already been loaded up to come to Bossier City, where for the first time since 2017, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey will have an audience.