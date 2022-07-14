SHREVEPORT, La. - Just 24 hours ago, extreme heat baked the ArkLaTex with highs from 100 to 107 and Heat Index values near 115! Today, the Shreveport National Weather Service says we ended up 8 degrees cooler than yesterday at 96. The afternoon temperature was still above average, but closer than we have been in over a week!
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured cooler weather today. They too indicated highs well over 100 yesterday and just the 90s today. Here are some of their afternoon temperatures.
Ken Wallen in New Boston had the hottest reading in the northern part of the ArkLaTex at 99 while Thomas Ware had the coolest with the low 90s.
In the center part of the area, Richard White measured the hottest at 97 degrees, while Ed Christian had the coolest at 90. Both saw low to mid 100s just a day ago.
Around Shreveport/Bossier City, Robert Parker in Bossier recorded 101 as the hottest. Gary Stratton in Blanchard saw the coolest at 94.
Down toward Toledo Bend, Bob Baker in Carthage saw just 90 degrees which was below average for Thursday. Both John Henry in Coushatta and Michelle Gullette in Ringgold tied for the hottest readings with 99 degrees.