SHREVEPORT, La. - There’s been a switch in controversial prom dress policy at Southwood High School.
The female students will not be required to show a picture of themselves in their prom dresses before they can wear them.
It's a story that's has Shreveport buzzing and getting national attention.
The Principal asked all female students attending the prom at Southwood High to text a picture of their attire before they purchase.
A text was sent out by the principal saying:
“As you begin shopping for tour attire, please, make sure you do not purchase any clothes that are sheer or revealing in any manner. Also, make sure we do not see excess cleavage in any manner. Prior to purchasing your outfit, I will need you to send me a picture of you in the outfit with your name and grade. Once I approve the outfit you may purchase it. The approved outfit is the only one you will be allowed to wear to Prom.”
KTBS 3 reach out to the principal but she did not comment.
That request has now been canceled according to Caddo Parish Public Schools.