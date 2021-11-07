SHREVEPORT, La. - The Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church presented a call to repentance, where over 20 pastors came together for the good of the community.
The city wide revival was for the pastors to show their community how it can fight crime. Resources were made available, including the Providence House, free phones and tablets, the YMCA and more.
Another goal included the downtown initiative to feed the homeless and provide them care packages.
The Star of Bethlehem MBC has built a partnership with Caddo Schools to work with families in need during the holidays.