HAUGHTON, La. - While more kids are going back to in-person learning there are many who are learning virtually.
“How was yesterday’s lesson?" asked Tracy Weems, a seventh-grade teacher at Cope Middle School, as she chatted virtually with her student Jusdan Gladney.
Jusdan is among the long list of students whose parents opted for virtually only instruction. And just down the hallway his brother, Jayden Gladney, is doing the same thing.
Jayden is an eighth-grader at Cope. He easily finds his lessons online; sometimes there are videos attached to help him better understand.
For Jusdan, the learning experience is much more interactive. His lessons are also online, but if he has questions he schedules a meeting with his teacher.
Weems works with him one-on-one while simultaneously teaching her in-person classes. The new learning experience as required a lot of adjusting for both students and teachers.
“Normally I will reach out to him during my planning time or in the late afternoons," said Weems. "I don’t think they think anything of it anymore," she said of her students who are learning in-person while watching their friends on a computer screen learn from home. "It is so strange. we have learned so much new technology. When they are here, they are doing the exact same thing that Jusdan is.”
Like everything, the new schedule has its pros and cons.
“The thing I like is there are not students around you to distract you and your schedule is flexible, so you can work on any of these anytime you want. Just make sure it is done before 2:30 p.m.," said Jayden.
“It was kind of difficult in the beginning of the year to try and find the assignments," Jusdan said.
Shelia Gladney, the boys' mother, said after watching friends die from COVID-19 and her own father battle the virus, sending her boys back to school was a chance she wasn’t ready to take. The changes were also an adjustment her and her husband are still getting used to.
“I think that has been one of the biggest challenges, not being able to be here because I work full time," said Gladney. "My husband is self employed, but he is able to go to the businesses and still come back and make sure they are on track and getting all of their assignments turned in.”
The boys stay on a tight schedule and have to wake up like it is a regular school day. And when possible, Jusdan’s teacher gives him a chance to say hello to his classmates.
Bossier Parish has since changed its rules. All students who attend classes virtually cannot interact with their teachers while they are teaching in-person classes.