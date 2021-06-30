MANY, La. – Today was a day of many firsts in this Sabine Parish town.
The first new mayor in 36 years. The first elected female police chief. The first all-female Board of Alderwomen.
They along with the town’s department heads, police officers and public works crews took their oaths of office at noon in a crowded Town Hall.
A lot of applause and cheers accompanied each swearing in led by 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Elizabeth Pickett of Many.
“Wow, that’s all I can say at this point,” said Mayor Robert Hable, who briefly addressed those in attendance. “Our town needs this.”
The show of support from other elected officials, friends and family, many of whom drove hours to witness the swearing in, was “beyond humbling,” Hable said.
“I’m ready to go to work. This is going to be a monumental task for all of us. … Council ladies, I can’t wait to get to work with y’all,” Hable said.
A promise was made on the campaign trail to provide to provide the town with a “solid professional police department and I think you saw record of that this morning,” Hable said. “These are a great group of guys, and Chief Wooley, thank you. Thank you for putting this group together.”
Hable called out Lee Woods, the Many Hart Airport manager, and thanked him for the day-to-day operations of the “hidden gem.”
Then Hable noted the longtime service of outgoing Mayor Ken Freeman, the state’s second longest serving mayor in the state with 36 years of service.
“This has been, he’s has been a stable here. He’s right, he knew me when I first came to Many in 1993. … He was in a circle of friends, close circle of friends with Julian Foy. I really think things work out for a reason. And here I am,” Hable said.
He said he often was asked while on the campaign trail what he planed to do on Day 1.
“You know, I’m not going to do a damn thing. You see all these people over here. We’re going to do something. We’re going to do something together,” Hable said to applause. “I can’t do this alone.”
“This is beyond humbling. I can’t way to get to work,” he said.